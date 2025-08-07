Ridhi Dogra Opens Up About Being Ready For Love Again After Divorce From Raqesh Bapat: ‘I’m Very Picky’ Read On!

Ridhi Dogra, who was married to Raqesh Bapat for eight years, has now shared that she’s open to finding love again after their separation. Ridhi Dogra tied the knot with her then-love, Raqesh Bapat, on May 29, 2011, much to the surprise of their fans. However, the couple parted ways in 2019 after their relationship couldn’t withstand the test of time.

Once happily married, Ridhi began living independently after the separation. She had cherished having friends over when they shared a home, but suddenly found herself alone. With time, though, she built a strong and healthy bond with herself, and today, she’s open to the idea of falling in love once again.

Ridhi Dogra opens up about being ready to find love again after her divorce from Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi and Raqesh were married for eight years before parting ways. To her, he had felt like home, and for a long time after, she longed for companionship. But over time, Ridhi has learned to embrace self-love, cherish her solitude, and build a joyful relationship with herself. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, she opened up about being open to love again. In her words: “Why will I not be open to falling in love? I mean I am always open to love. I am a big romantic and it takes very little time for me to fall in love. I am very picky.”

When Ridhi Dogra Expressed Her Desire for Peace, Not Chaos, in a Relationship

In an earlier interview with ETimes, the actress spoke about how many people find themselves stuck in lonely marriages. She emphasised the importance of not letting anyone’s arrival or departure impact one’s peace. Ridhi highlighted the value of inner growth and self-discovery. She also mentioned that she occasionally stays in touch with Raqesh, adding that he still remains like family to her.

“I know that he is still family for me. People think that celebs can divorce and move on in their lives, but that’s not true. It may sound bookish, but you have to be at peace with yourself, understand your flaws and appreciate the good qualities. I am thankful to Raqesh for helping me evolve and our friendship has helped us transition easily into a new phase.”

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat Bonded Instantly

Ridhi admitted that parting ways with her ex-husband took a great deal of dignity and grace, but she remains thankful for all that life has given her. She and Raqesh first became friends on the sets of Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak, where their connection was instant. It didn’t take long for love to blossom between them. In a candid chat with iDiva, she once recalled a funny memory from their first scene together—when they accidentally broke a bed during the shoot. In her words: “Our first scene was an intimate scene on a bed, and we broke the bed! We laughed it off and became really good friends, more like buddies”.

Ridhi always believed in the idea of ‘Pyaar dosti hai’. She shared that from their very first meeting, she and Raqesh became friends, and eventually, that friendship turned into marriage. But with time, life had other plans, and they eventually parted ways.