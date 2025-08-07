‘Ab Hindi Mein Bolu?’: Kajol Snaps At Reporter Over Her Language Pick

Kajol, known for her fiery personality, sparked fresh controversy at the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 when she sharply responded to a reporter’s request to speak in Hindi. The event, held in Mumbai on Tuesday, honoured the actor with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award for her contribution to Indian cinema — coincidentally on her birthday.

In a now-viral video, Kajol is seen addressing the media in Marathi, calling the award a “big deal.” But when a reporter asked her to repeat her comments in Hindi, the actor visibly lost her cool. “Abhi main Hindi mein bolu?” she retorted, adding, “Jisko samjhna hai woh samjh lenge.”

The moment triggered an online storm. Many social media users accused her of disrespecting the Hindi-speaking audience. One X user remarked, “After earning so much money and fame through the Hindi audience, Kajol says ‘Ab Hindi mein bolun?’” Another comment read, “Then why do you make films in Hindi? Stick to Marathi.”

Despite the backlash, the event itself was significant for Kajol. She wore a black and white saree belonging to her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and shared an emotional moment on stage. “It is my birthday today,” Kajol told the audience while accepting the award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She also noted that her mother had received the same award years ago, making it a full-circle moment for the family.

On the work front, Kajol is set to return as Noyonika in The Trial Season 2. She was last seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a film that failed to impress critics. Her next project, Maharagni: Queen of Queens, will see her share screen space with Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.