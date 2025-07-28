Ajay Devgn And Kajol Turn Proud Parents As Their Daughter Nysa Devgn Got Her Graduation Degree In International Hospitality

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol are proud parents because their daughter Nysa Devgn has completed her graduation. Nysa has obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Hospitality, specializing in Luxury Brand Strategy. Actually, 22-year-old Nysa Devgan was pursuing her degree at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, and the video of her graduation ceremony has gone viral on social media.

In this viral video, as soon as Nysa came on stage, someone hooted in excitement. Fans believe that this was the voice of Nysa’s mother, Kajol. In this video going viral on social media, Nysa is seen going on stage. During this, she looked very happy. The glow is clearly visible on her face. Her mother Kajol’s voice is also heard, ‘Come on baby!’

These days, a video of Kajol and Ajay Devgn is also going viral on the internet. On one hand, Nysa is seen moving forward to get her degree, while Kajol and Ajay are happily watching their daughter take flight. Kajol had told one of the media houses that Nysa currently has no intention of making a career in acting. He had said, ‘Not at all… no, I think… she has turned 22… she is about to turn 22 soon… I think she has made up her mind that she is not going to come now.’

Let us tell you that these days Ajay Devgn is being discussed for his upcoming film Son of Sardar 2 in which he will be seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in the lead role along with Ravi Kishan.