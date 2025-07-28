‘Aditya Pancholi, Your Son Is Responsible For The Death of Jiah Khan’, Somi Ali Called Him A Cheap Person

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend and actress Somi Ali is often in the news headlines. She gives her opinion on almost every issue openly and then becomes the headline of the news. Now, on July 27, she has posted some posts on her social media handle and made serious allegations against Aditya Pancholi and his son Sooraj Pancholi, who has been held responsible for Jiah Khan’s death.

Somi Ali

Let us tell you that Somi Ali made a post on her Instagram handle, in which she called Aditya Pancholi a cheap person and accused him of cheating on women and beating them. She also said that Aditya’s son, Sooraj Pancholi, is responsible for the death of actress Jiah Khan. The actress wrote in the post, ‘Aditya Pancholi, you cheat on women. You beat them, and your son is responsible for Jiah Khan’s death. You are trash. How do you live with yourself? Are you teaching the same old tricks to Sooraj? You are a cheap person.’

Somi Ali

Apart from this, Somi Ali had recently given a statement in which she supported Tanushree Dutta. She said that she believed Tanushree’s words that she was being tortured at home. Somi also said that she herself has experienced similar things, so she can understand Tanushree’s suffering very well. Somi Ali said, ‘Tanushree told that she was harassed, mentally weakened, a spy was sent to her house as a maid, and even an attempt was made to poison her.’

Somi Ali

Somi further said, ‘Some media people made fun of her, some questioned her mental state, but very few people thought about what if all this is true? What if Tanushree’s story is not an isolated case, but a common thing?’ Let us tell you that in June 2013, Jiah Khan was found hanging from the fan in Sagar Tarang Apartments in Juhu. After this incident, her boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was accused of abetting her suicide.