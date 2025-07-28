Actor Ramya Gets Rape, Death Threats; Mulls Filing Complaint

Actor Ramya has said she will file a police complaint after receiving a barrage of online abuse, including rape and death threats, from fans of Kannada actor Darshan, who is currently out on bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. Sharing screenshots and legal documents on her social media, Ramya revealed the extent of the harassment she’s been facing and criticised the culture of online abuse targeting women who speak up.

“Abusing women has become the norm”

Speaking to India Today, Ramya said, “It’s pathetic and sad that abusing women has become the norm, and people are getting away with it. The first thing they do when a woman speaks up is assassinate her character.”

She pointed out that the comments came from fans of Darshan, who, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who had allegedly sent lewd messages to Pavithra. Darshan is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Karnataka High Court.

“No difference between the victim and his supporters”

Recalling the threats she received, Ramya added, “They said things like ‘instead of Renukaswamy, you should have been murdered.’ They issued rape threats, death threats, and used every possible abuse. There’s absolutely no difference between what Renukaswamy did and what his fans are doing now. They’re even dragging in my family and young children.”

She also shared screenshots of the threats on her Instagram Stories, along with a letter from the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, which has requested the Bengaluru police to take swift legal action against the abusers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last week called the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to Darshan and the other accused “troubling”, signalling concern over how the case is progressing.