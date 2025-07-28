Alia Bhatt’s Great-Grandfather Defied Hitler, Recalls Mother Soni Razdan

Actor Soni Razdan shared a personal message on Instagram reflecting on the ongoing violence in Palestine, drawing from her family’s experience during Nazi Germany.

In a heartfelt post, the veteran actor revealed that her grandfather had secretly run a newspaper in Germany opposing Adolf Hitler. He was eventually caught, imprisoned, and sent to a concentration camp before being released due to his German nationality — though he was never allowed to return.

Inspired by a video of Jewish-Australian actor Miriam Margolyes stating that “Hitler won because he made the Jews like him,” Soni called the line “a terrifying indictment” and drew a painful parallel: “I’m glad my grandfather isn’t alive to witness this. He had the courage to stand up to a tyrant, and now, the people he tried to save have become the oppressors.”

She acknowledged that many Jews today oppose the violence in Palestine, just as many Germans opposed Hitler, but few had the courage her grandfather did. “He would have been broken by today’s reality,” she wrote.

Soni urged compassion and justice in the face of escalating humanitarian crises, noting how personal history shapes her perspective. “The values my grandfather risked his life for still matter,” she added.

What’s next for Soni Razdan?

She stars in an upcoming Netflix mystery series set in Shimla with Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Jennifer Winget, and also appears in Hari Ka Om, which premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival and will see a wider release soon.