Kapil Sharma Reveals Why Aamir Khan Turned Down His Invite To The Great Indian Kapil Show

The latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show opened with Salman Khan and has since seen a string of celebrity guests, including Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan. In a recent episode, Kapil hosted popular digital personalities—journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, Samdish Bhatia, Raj Shamani, and Kamya Jani—for a candid chat about their podcast journeys.

During the conversation, Kapil teased Saurabh for his famously intense interview style, especially his five-and-a-half-hour-long episode with Aamir Khan. “Inhone interview nahi liya, inhone nichod diya unko pura. Aapko nahi laga kurta aur chappal hi bachi thi, vo bhi le lete?” Kapil joked, suggesting Saurabh left no stone unturned.

Saurabh responded by praising Aamir as someone full of insights, shaped by years of experience across different domains.

Kapil then shared why Aamir didn’t appear on his show to promote Sitaare Zameen Par. “I invited Aamir Bhai to come here, but he said, ‘Maine saara hi unko de diya, ab unse hi le liya karo,’” Kapil quipped, implying Aamir had already shared everything with Saurabh’s podcast.

Despite skipping the show, Aamir did host Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda at his home for a musical evening with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par, also joined by Ranbir Kapoor.

Next on the show



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will appear in the upcoming episode. In the promo, Parineeti reveals she Googled Raghav’s height after their first meeting in London, while Raghav jokes that elections are easier than impressing a wife. He also credits Parineeti’s “manifesting powers” for their relationship.