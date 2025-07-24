Rs 38 Lakh Fine Imposed By Bengaluru RTO On Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan’s Luxury Cars, Deets Inside

Two luxury cars of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have sparked a tax dispute in Bengaluru, leading to a fine of Rs 38 lakh on their current owner, ‘KGF Babu’. The Bengaluru RTO has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 38 lakh on two models of this luxury car brand for evading Karnataka road tax. Although these cars are still registered in the names of Big B and Aamir.

Let us tell you that these luxury cars have changed hands long ago and are no longer with these actors. The real owner of the vehicles is businessman and politician Yusuf Sharif, popularly known as ‘KGF Babu’, a nickname that links to his roots in Kolar Gold Fields. Sharif reportedly bought the luxury cars from Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan years ago but never completed the registration work, leaving them still registered in the names of stars.

According to a media report, one of the models owned by Amitabh Bachchan has been in use in Bengaluru since 2021, while Aamir’s older model has been plying on the city roads since 2023. As per the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act, vehicles plying in the state for more than a year have to be re-registered locally and pay road tax. Big B’s model has been fined Rs 18.53 lakh, while Aamir Khan’s model has been fined Rs 19.73 lakh.

Interestingly, one of the vehicles first came on the RTO’s radar in 2021, but was left out at that time as it had not completed a year in Karnataka. However, both vehicles have crossed the one-year limit, leading to hefty fines. In 2021, Sharif had declared assets worth Rs 1,744 crore during the 2021 Karnataka MLC elections. Yet, despite his immense wealth, he neglected to pay road tax, after which the Bollywood veteran got embroiled in a tax dispute that he has no connection with now.