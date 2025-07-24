Shraddha Kapoor Seen Getting Emotional Watching ‘Saiyaara’ With Rumoured BF Rahul Modi In Theatres 

As the film ‘Saiyaaraa’ is winning hearts and ruling the box office since it has been released on the big screen, it seems that the film has touched Shraddha Kapoor’s heart as well. A video of the actress is going viral on the internet during the screening, in which she is seen getting emotional. In the viral video, she is seen sitting next to her alleged boyfriend, Rahul Modi, and seeing this, her fans have gotten excited.

Let us tell you that Shraddha Kapoor’s emotional moment is going viral. In the viral clip from the theatre, the actress is seen in a casual look. Wearing glasses and an olive green outfit, she is seen watching the movie. In the video, she and her alleged boyfriend, Rahul Modi, are seen quietly walking out of the cinema hall; they do not make eye contact with the cameras while leaving.

Earlier, Shraddha had shared a video on her social media, in which she was cheering Ahaan and Aneet by clapping during a scene in ‘Saiyaara’. Expressing her love for the film, she captioned, ‘Saiyaara se aashiqui ho gai hai mujhe.’ She further praised the film, calling it ‘pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic’ and said that she had not felt such deep emotions in a long time.

Shraddha wrote that she thought of watching ‘Saiyaara’ five times just for that one moment. Let us tell you that ‘Saiyaara’ is being compared to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s 2013 romantic hit film ‘Aashiqui 2’. Both films are directed by Mohit Suri and are known for their emotional depth, music, and romantic moments. Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi have reportedly been in a relationship for a few years.