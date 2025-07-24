Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up On Sexism In Bollywood: ‘Even Our Vanity Vans Aren’t Equal’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has never shied away from speaking her mind—and in a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, she delivered a powerful reminder that sexism is still deeply embedded in the film industry. From inequality in work opportunities to basic on-set facilities, the Chhorii 2 star opened up about the stark gender disparities women continue to face in Bollywood.

Drawing from personal experiences, Nushrratt highlighted how male actors—even newcomers—often receive instant career benefits post a hit film, while women are left struggling for the next opportunity. “As soon as a guy delivers a hit, he’ll get five new offers. But women? We keep struggling. I’ve been saying this since Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” she said. “After a hit film, all we want are a few options for future projects to choose from. That’s all. But we don’t get as many as heroes do.”

Nushrratt also recalled instances where she was assigned a substandard vanity van and had to request access to the male actor’s facilities. “There were times when I had to ask, ‘Can I use the hero’s washroom for five minutes? He’s not here anyway.’ Because his vanity was nicer. But I never bickered. I just told myself—I’ll reach that point where I get these things by default.”

She even reflected on a flight experience where she, a cast member, was placed in economy class while lead male actors flew business. Though she was invited to sit with them, she chose to remain where she was assigned—motivated by the belief that one day she’d earn her seat, not borrow it. “Eventually, I got there,” she added with quiet pride.

Nushrratt was last seen in Chhorii 2, currently streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror thriller also stars Soha Ali Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. While she hasn’t announced her next project yet, her message is clear: she’s here to stay—and she’s done settling for less.