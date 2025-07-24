‘Panday’s Came Out of The Syllabus’, Chunkey Panday Took Dig At Khans And Kapoors Ruling The Industry

For a long time, many star kids have entered the film industry, but none of them have been able to make a place for themselves like Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan Panday. Actually, Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, entered Bollywood with the film ‘Saiyaara’, and his first film itself has proved to be a blockbuster. At this time, only one echo is heard on social media, ‘Saiyaara’.

Let us tell you that ‘Saiyaara’ has finally been able to get back the crowd at the ticket windows in theaters. This film is earning a lot not only in the country but all over the world. While Ahaan Panday’s acting is being praised everywhere, now his uncle Chunky Panday has reshared a funny post. From cinema halls to social media posts, people are calling Ahaan of ‘Saiyaara’ the next superstar of Bollywood.

A post is going viral on social media, in which a taunt has been made about the Kapoors and Khans ruling Bollywood. Chunky Panday has also re-shared this post on his social media handle. This post seen on social media has a picture of Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, and Ahaan Panday. The caption of this post reads, ‘Pandays have come out of the syllabus in the world of Kapoors and Khans in Bollywood’.

Now people have started commenting on this social media post of the actor. One user said, ‘Chunky Panday ji, Chris Kapoor has come on top ‘. One said, ‘Ananya Panday does not know how to act’. One said, ‘He is a new name, Kapoor’s movies are always the best’. Another said, ‘Many people made their entry with big hits and blockbusters and later proved to be average actors, let’s see if he can stay on top or not.’