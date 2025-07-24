‘His Wife Looks The Same Age As His Daughter’, Amit Bhatt Trolled For His Beautiful Pictures With His Wife

People have given a lot of love to ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, and this is the reason why the actors of this show have also settled in the hearts of the people. Champak Chacha, who plays the role of Jethalal’s father in this show and is the life of Gokuldham Society. Amit Bhatt, aka Champak chacha, was recently seen with his wife at an event whose pictures are going viral on social media, on which people are commenting a lot.

Many people are also surprised to see ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor with his wife at this event. Champaklal, i.e., Amit Bhatt, is very romantic in real life and often shares pictures with his wife, Kriti Bhatt. During this, Amit Bhatt looks very handsome posing towards the camera; they both look very good with each other. Now people have commented on this video and written, ‘Wow uncle, aap to chuppe rustom nikale’.

Some people are talking about the age difference between the two after seeing them. Some have said that his wife looks the same age as his daughter, while some have guessed that there is a difference of 2 years in their age. Let us tell you here that the real age of Amit Bhatt is 52 years, who is playing the role of an elderly father in ‘Tarak Mehta’. Many people are also calling his wife a Sarpanch’s daughter after seeing her.

However, Kriti is not associated with the world of films or TV. Kriti is a dietician and nutritionist, and she keeps herself very fit. Kriti has a good connection with the rest of the cast of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She is often seen on the set and gets along well with the cast of the show. Let us also tell you that Amit and Kriti have two sons.