Mrunal Thakur And Adivi Sesh Badly Injured While Shooting For Their Upcoming Film ‘Dacoit’ In Hyderabad, Deets Inside 

Big news is coming out about Bollywood’s famous actress, Mrunal Thakur. The actress was shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Dacoit’ in Hyderabad, where she met with an accident. Let us tell you that Mrunal and actor Adivi Sesh, who was shooting a high-octane scene with her, also got injured. Both were immediately given first aid and continued shooting even after getting injured.

According to a media report, this incident happened on the sets of the film ‘Dacoit’ when Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh were shooting a high-octane action scene. During this, both of them got hurt and suffered minor injuries. It is reported that Adivi and Mrunal were immediately given medical treatment. Even after this, both of them continued shooting. Later, Adivi went to the doctor for his examination.

It is being said that Mrunal also continued shooting so that the day’s schedule could be completed and the shooting would not be delayed. Recently, bad news came from the South, when stuntman SM Raju died while shooting for director Pa Ranjit’s film. His car climbed the ramp incorrectly. Then it overturned several times in the air and then fell to the ground with a loud bang. In this incident, the experienced stuntman died on the spot.

If we talk about the film ‘Dacoit’, then let us tell you that earlier Shruti Haasan was the heroine opposite Adivi Sesh in this movie, but she left the film. The reason for this is not known. After this, the makers cast Mrunal Thakur. This is the first film directed by cinematographer Shanil Dev. It is being shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi languages, so that it can reach as many viewers as possible.