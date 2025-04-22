‘I Go To Temples, I Pray Namaz; Trolls Won’t Change That’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shuts Down Hate With Grace

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has broken her silence on the harsh online trolling she faces over her religious beliefs and temple visits. In a candid chat with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor said she remains unmoved by the negativity.

“For me, my faith is real,” Nushrratt shared. “Unreal things happen, and that’s what strengthens my belief. I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path. Whether it’s a mandir, a gurudwara, or a church—wherever you find peace, you should go there.”

She also revealed she prays namaz when possible, saying, “I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths.”

Unbothered by trolls

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star addressed criticism over her clothing and appearance too, noting that scrutiny comes from multiple directions—faith, fashion, and life choices.

“People comment—‘What kind of Muslim is she? Look at her clothes.’ But that doesn’t affect me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both because that’s my faith. When you’re clear in your thoughts, spirit, and mind, no one in the world can shake you.”

Chhorii 2 streaming now

Nushrratt's latest release, Chhorii 2, is currently streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror sequel also stars Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others. The film delves into folklore, gender dynamics, and a mother's fierce love for her daughter.