Nushrratt Bharucha Opened Up On Keeping 16 Friday Santoshi Maa Fast And Visiting Vaishno Devi and Kedarnath

Popular Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharucha is in the headlines these days due to the sequel of her previous film ‘Chhori 2’. During the promotion of this film, she has given an interview, in which she has spoken openly about her religion and has expressed her opinion about faith in God and has made some shocking revelations. Nushrratt Bharucha has talked about every small and big aspect of her life in Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast and told that she has done BMM i.e. Bachelor of Mass Media course from Jai Hind College.

Nushrratt Bharucha

Nushrratt said, it was here that she thought of earning money on her own. She used to do whatever work she got. She also gave auditions for ads and during this time she got her first film ‘Jai Maa Santoshi’, with which she made her debut. Nushrratt Bharucha told that she believes a lot in numerology. In 2020, she changed her name and till now she has done 9 films. She does not believe herself how she did it. When asked that she is from a Muslim family, so no one told her anything about numerology at home.

Nushrratt Bharucha

On this, the actress told that she has visited many temples since childhood and has visited many Gurudwaras and churches as well. She does not know how many Novenas she has kept. Bharucha further said, ‘I had also kept a fast of Maa Santoshi Mata. I kept a fast on 16 Fridays. I have kept 9 Novenas.’

Nushrratt Bharucha

When the actress was asked why she went to Kedarnath? She said, ‘I was very much convinced to go to both Kedarnath and Badrinath. I just wanted to go and bow my head there and feel the energy there. I wanted to take blessings from there. I have also visited Vaishno Devi and not just bowed down to Mata, but I climbed the whole way. I did a full 13 km trek. Had darshan and then walked back the next day. So I have done that too.’