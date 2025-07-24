Aneet Padda Refused To Click A Selfie With Her Fan Who Came To Get A Picture With Her Outside A Salon

Aneet Padda, the rising star of Bollywood’s recent hit film ‘Saiyaara’, has been in the headlines ever since the film hit the big screen, as it became a hit at the box office. But along with fame comes a lot for the stars, and something similar happened with Aneet as well. As a fan approached Aneet to get a selfie with her favorite star and she refused to give her a selfie.

Let us tell you that recently, Aneet was spotted by the paparazzi outside a salon. She looked very beautiful in a casual blue denim outfit with a matching shirt. Although her face was covered with a mask, fans and cameras quickly gathered around her. But what caught everyone’s attention was a fan coming up to her and taking a photo, and she quietly refused him.

In a video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Aneet Padda was seen refusing the fan. As soon as the video was posted on the internet, people flocked to the comments section. While some criticised, many came out in support of Aneet as they understand that she is a new artist. A fan commented, ‘She is not used to cameras and paparazzi, let’s give her some time, and YRF has forbidden her from any media interaction’.

One user couldn’t stop praising her look and simply said, ‘Wow’. A third user praised the film and wrote, ‘This film is beautiful’. Obviously, many viewers found Aneet’s reaction absolutely justified. While some reminded others that the actors of ‘Saiyaaraa’ have been given strict instructions, some felt that maybe she is not comfortable with this sudden fame.