Sonali Bendre And Munawar Farooqui Reached The Sets of ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ To Promote Their Show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

Finally, the time has come when ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ is about to end, and we will not be able to see it anymore. The grand finale of the show is scheduled on 26-27 July, in which one winner will be chosen. Bollywood’s one of the most beautiful and talented actresses, Sonali Bendre, and stand-up comedian Munawar Farooqui will be seen in the finale episode of the show, which came to promote their new show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’.

However, after reaching the show, when Sonali asked Abhishek Kumar to put her hair back and his condition worsened as Abhishek got shy. The makers have released the promo of the grand finale of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, in which Sonali Bendre and Munawar Farooqui are seen making a grand entry. Chef Harpal Singh gives them and the rest of the contestants the task of making Bundi Laddoos.

When Sonali Bendre is making laddoos, she asks Abhishek to fix her hair. She says, ‘Abhishek, will you keep my hair back a little, otherwise this… please.’ Hearing this, Abhishek looks at Sonali in surprise and starts getting nervous. He says, ‘I am a big flirt, but I am not able to do it right now. I don’t know why?’ After this, Abhishek Kumar tries to handle Sonali’s hair with trembling hands.

When he hesitates to hold Sonali Bendre’s hair, Bharti says, ‘Hold my hair’. When Abhishek is unable to handle her hair, Sonali immediately calls Elvish Yadav. When she calls Elvish to fix her hair, Abhishek immediately says, ‘No, no.. I will do it. Wait.’ Everyone bursts out laughing seeing this. There are many reactions from users to this promo of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. They are praising this playful style of Sonali Bendre and Abhishek Kumar. Many users called Abhishek Kumar cute.