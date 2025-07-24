‘You Cannot Become A Star On The First Day’, Archana Puran Singh And Ajay Devgn Open Up On Nepotism In The Industry

Bollywood actress and judge on the sets of Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh, makes her YouTube vlogs regularly. The actress recently talked with Ajay Devgn in her vlog. During this, she also expressed her opinion about ‘nepotism’ in the industry. It is known that both of Archana’s sons, Aryaman and Ayushman, want to become actors. On the other hand, Ajay’s nephew Aman Devgn has debuted with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in ‘Aazad’.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh said in the video shared on YouTube, ‘People in the film industry like to work with star kids from film families, one reason for this is that when your parents are already a part of the industry, the star kids create a sense of professional ethics in them from the very beginning.’ Ajay Devgn also agrees with Archana Puran Singh’s words.

Ajay Devgn

Talking about this, Ajay says, ‘People who grow up in such an environment get to learn a lot. But sometimes, people come, and I am not generalizing, because there are many sensible outsiders, too. However, some people do not understand the difference between becoming an actor and wanting to become a star.’ Ajay further said that no one becomes a star on the first day. One has to learn acting first.

Archana Puran Singh

The actor further says, ‘You cannot become a star on the first day. You have to learn acting first. This is where the confusion starts. People outside the industry often think that this business runs in a particular way, but it is not so at all. In the end, everything depends on your hard work.’ Let us tell you that this statement of Ajay and Archana has come at a time when many star kids are entering films.