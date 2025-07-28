‘I’ll Never Marry A Politician’: Parineeti Ate Her Words, Now Uses Them To Manifest PM Raghav

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, are all set to win hearts with their first joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. A newly dropped promo gives fans a glimpse of their playful chemistry, candid banter, and a few hilarious revelations — all while sharing the stage with Kapil Sharma and his crew.

The couple walk in hand-in-hand, radiating warmth, but Kapil’s sharp eye quickly spots something unusual — Raghav’s missing shoes! “Kya shaadi ke baad aapne yeh manifest kiya tha ki show pe bina jooton ke aayenge?” Kapil teases. Raghav confesses that his shoes were stolen, just as Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda dramatically appear with the missing footwear, demanding ransom. The moment sends everyone into peals of laughter.

As the episode unfolds, Parineeti reveals she first met Raghav in London — and her first move was to Google “Raghav Chadha height.” The couple’s ease with each other is evident, especially when Raghav shares a cheeky anecdote: “Jo yeh bolti hai, ulta ho jaata hai. Isne bola tha, ‘Main kabhi politician se shaadi nahi karungi,’ aur kar li. Ab main roz subah uthake kehta hoon, ‘Tu bol, Raghav Chadha kabhi Prime Minister nahi banega!’” The crowd erupts, loving the glimpse into their witty domestic life.

When Raghav and Parineeti Said ‘I Do’

The couple tied the knot in 2023 at Udaipur’s stunning Leela Palace. The intimate-yet-glamorous affair was attended by family, close friends, and well-known faces from Bollywood and Indian politics alike.

What’s Next for Parineeti?

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, in a role that won her praise. She will next be seen in a Netflix series produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, directed by Rensil D’Silva. While the title is still under wraps, fans are already curious about what she brings to the small screen next.