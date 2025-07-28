Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh Pose Together Amid Vijay Varma Link-Up Rumours

A surprising photo featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh together is making waves on the internet — especially given their rumoured romantic links to the same man, Vijay Varma.

The buzz around Vijay and Tamannaah’s breakup made headlines just a few months ago. Shortly after, reports started swirling that Vijay had moved on with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Though neither Vijay nor Fatima has officially addressed their relationship status, they’ve been spotted out and about together quite a few times.

What has added fuel to the fire now is a photo from a recent city event where Tamannaah and Fatima were seen in the same frame. Tamannaah took to her Instagram story to share a picture from the do, posing with Shalini Passi, Taha Shah Badussha, and others — and right there, flashing a radiant smile, stood Fatima.

Both actresses turned heads at the event in stylish ensembles, appearing completely at ease as they mingled and posed for photos. Naturally, social media went into overdrive with this rare sighting of the two together.

To rewind a bit — Tamannaah and Vijay had once publicly confirmed their relationship, breaking the usual Bollywood norm of secrecy. Their split came as a shock to many fans who had even hoped for wedding bells. Soon after their breakup, Vijay was spotted several times with Fatima, including during a cafe outing and sitting side-by-side at Rekha’s Umrao Jaan screening — moments that only added to the dating speculation.

Fatima, however, had once dismissed such rumours, stating she was not dating Vijay. The actor himself has kept mum on the matter.

On the work front, Fatima was last seen in Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi, while Tamannaah featured in the song Nasha from Raid 2.