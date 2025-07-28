Tara Sutaria Reacts To Dating Buzz With Veer Pahariya: ‘Nice To See, Read About It’

Tara Sutaria has finally responded to the growing speculation around her rumoured romance with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya. The chatter, fuelled by flirty Instagram comments and a recent joint airport appearance, had fans convinced something was brewing.

Speaking to ANI during India Couture Week, Tara addressed the attention with a smile. “That’s very, very sweet, and it’s so nice to see and read about it online,” she said. However, when asked directly about her relationship with Veer, she kept it brief: “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to talk about that at the moment.”

The dating rumours began after Tara posted behind-the-scenes pictures from her music video Thodi Si Daaru featuring AP Dhillon. Veer’s comment—“My ❤️✨”—was quickly met with Tara’s reply: “Mine ❤️,” sparking curiosity among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tadka Bollywood (@tadka_bollywood_)

Speculation intensified when the two were spotted arriving in the same car at Mumbai airport. Though they didn’t pose together, their coordinated white outfits and Veer’s gentlemanly gesture of opening the door for Tara added fuel to the fire.

While the actress remains tight-lipped about her personal life, the Veer-Tara buzz shows no signs of slowing down. On the professional front, Veer recently debuted in Sky Force, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Tara continues her musical streak with Pyaar Aata Hai and Thodi Si Daaru, following her last film Apurva in 2023.