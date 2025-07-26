Varun Dhawan On Fatherhood: ‘Still Figuring It Out, Natasha Is Doing Everything’

Actor Varun Dhawan is embracing fatherhood one step at a time and admits he still has a lot to learn. In a recent interview with ETimes, Varun spoke candidly about adjusting to life as a new parent and praised his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, for taking charge during this early phase of parenting.

The actor, who became a father to daughter Lara in June this year, confessed that he’s still trying to balance his playful nature with the responsibilities of being a dad. “I’m still figuring it out,” he said. “Like how responsible I have to be, or how much of a kid I can still be or can be… I think men tend to go through this.”

Giving credit where it’s due, Varun added, “Right now Natasha is doing everything. The woman does practically everything initially, the man then comes in and becomes useful.” He also joked about the small changes he’s made around the house: “I do watch TV at a really low volume now, else my wife will throw me out.”

Despite feeling like he has a long way to go, Varun shared that he’s loving the experience of fatherhood. “I’m just enjoying playing with her. Being a dad is a lot of fun right now, and every day I’m trying to be a better dad… I don’t think I’m there yet,” he admitted.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021 and welcomed baby Lara on June 3, 2024.

What’s next for Varun?



Up next, Varun stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, set to release on September 12, also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

He will also be seen in Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. A sequel to the 1997 classic Border, the Anurag Singh directorial is set for a Republic Day weekend release on January 23, 2026.