Varun Dhawan Gives Away His Sunglasses to Adorable Young Fan At Mumbai Airport, Internet Can’t Get Enough

Actor Varun Dhawan, who just wrapped up his schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy (NDA) for the upcoming film Border 2, was spotted making hearts melt at the Mumbai airport on Friday. In a now-viral video, the actor was seen indulging in sweet interactions with fans — especially one tiny admirer who made an unusual request.

As Varun exited the terminal dressed in a pink-and-black co-ord set, a woman and two children approached him. The younger child, visibly thrilled, raised his hands towards Varun, gesturing for his sunglasses. Without a second thought, Varun handed them over. The toddler immediately put them on, beaming, while the actor posed for photos with the family.

What caught everyone’s attention was that Varun never asked for the sunglasses back. Before getting into his car, he also clicked a picture with another fan and gave the two kids a quick pat on the head — all while smiling warmly.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the moment. One user wrote, “As a guy, you don’t understand how hard it is to part with something you love. He loved those glasses! Cool dude.” Another quipped, “Anak chin liyaa bechare ka (Poor guy’s glasses got snatched!)” A third commented, “The greedy mother didn’t even tell the kid to return them!” But most fans were full of praise. “Nice gesture @Varun_dvn. You made that kid’s day.”

What’s Next for Varun Dhawan?

Varun recently completed filming at NDA for Border 2 and even shared a behind-the-scenes video with co-star Ahan Shetty on Instagram. “Chai aur bizkoot, it’s a wrap for me at NDA,” he wrote, celebrating the shoot with tea and biscuits.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the star-studded sequel features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty and is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

That’s not all. Varun will also headline Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film hits screens on September 12 and also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.