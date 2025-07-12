One Year To Go: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding Set To Be The World’s Largest With Sanatani Rituals: See Here!!!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding left a global imprint, showcasing the richness of Indian traditions on an unprecedented scale. The Ambani and Merchant families made India proud by sharing Sanatani rituals with the world, turning the grand celebration into a cultural milestone. Attended by global dignitaries and celebrities, the wedding was hailed as the largest on the planet in 2024.

A year on, memories of the elaborate sangeet, mehendi, haldi, and vivah ceremonies still resonate—each event reflecting the depth of Indian values and traditions. The festivities culminated in the sacred ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony, leaving the world in awe of India’s timeless cultural heritage.

While countless couples aspire to tie the knot at international locations, the Ambani family set a powerful example by championing India as the ultimate wedding destination. By hosting Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s grand wedding celebrations entirely within the country, they retained over ₹1,000 crore in the domestic economy. The lavish events not only highlighted India’s world-class hospitality but also positioned it as a premier choice for globally scaled weddings.

Anant and Radhika’s dream project, Vantara in Jamnagar, also the venue for their pre-wedding celebrations, emerged as a major highlight. The sprawling wildlife retreat left a lasting impression on international guests such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and former world leaders like Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, who were given an exclusive tour of what is now India’s largest wildlife conservation centre.

For those unaware, Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12, 2024. The grand wedding was graced by several global celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump. Esteemed business leaders like Mark Tucker, Amin Nasser, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak were also in attendance.

The grand three-day wedding at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre beautifully blended contemporary trends with timeless traditions. The celebrations, which featured vibrant events like mehendi, sangeet, and haldi, reflected the deeper cultural significance of Indian rituals and showcased the nation’s famed hospitality to the world. Adding a personal touch, Anant and Radhika exchanged heartfelt vows during their saat pheras.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Celebrated with Traditional Gujarati Rituals

On the wedding day, the family made sure to incorporate all traditional Gujarati rituals, with one of the most significant being the Raman Divo—a ceremonial lamp carried by Nita Ambani. This sacred deepak is believed to ward off darkness and usher in blessings for the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As per tradition, the groom’s mother carries the Raman Divo, and Nita Ambani gracefully brought this age-old custom to global attention.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding Celebrated India’s Spiritual Heritage

According to Indian wedding traditions, celebrations aren’t centered around parties but rather around seeking blessings from the elders in the family and the good wishes of those on a spiritual path, marking an auspicious beginning to married life. The event was further honoured by the presence of India’s respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who performed the Santani ritual for the couple. He blessed the newlyweds, Radhika and Anant, and presented them with a silver platter as a token of goodwill.

Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Heartwarming Love Story

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have shown the world that true love knows no obstacles. Their journey began during their college days, where a simple long drive with friends sparked a deep connection between them. After several years of dating, Anant proposed to Radhika in December 2022 at the sacred Srinathji temple in Rajasthan. What followed was a dazzling engagement and an opulent wedding in Mumbai in 2024, an affair so grand that it continues to capture global attention.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was more than just a celebration of their boundless love, it was a grand showcase of India’s legendary hospitality, vibrant culture, and timeless traditions. The magnificent affair captivated the world, earning the title of the largest wedding ever witnessed.