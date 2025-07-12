Bella Thorne Accuses Charlie Puth Of Sparking Hate Train Over Refusing To Sleep With Him

Singer Charlie Puth’s seemingly drama-free married life with longtime family friend Brooke Sansone just hit a bump — thanks to actor Bella Thorne, who’s reignited an old flame… of controversy. Bella, who was briefly linked to the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker in 2016, is now accusing him of turning the internet against her after she rejected his sexual advances.

It all unfolded under a fan post quoting singer Jade Thirlwall’s shady remark that she’d “never collaborate” with Charlie again. Bella dropped a bombshell in the comments, writing, “Yeah I mean… he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t… do the deed with him.” Fans were quick to connect the dots with the infamous 2016 blow-up when Puth accused Bella of two-timing him with ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.

Back then, Charlie posted a flurry of now-deleted tweets, seemingly aimed at Bella, saying, “No one should have their heart messed with like this,” and apologised to Posey, claiming “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.” Though he never directly named Bella, the internet had already pieced the puzzle together.

Bella, for her part, denied everything and claimed that she and Posey had already broken up when Charlie entered the picture. “Charlie and I AREN’T DATING,” she tweeted. “He saw an old article and got butthurt… instead of texting me like a normal person, he just posted it.” She later opened up on The Jenny McCarthy Show, revealing that Charlie slid into her DMs during her vulnerable post-breakup phase and they went on a few casual outings, before things escalated — and then imploded.

The kiss at Jingle Ball, the paparazzi snaps, and the public fallout? All, Bella claims, were fuelled by Puth jumping to conclusions after seeing an outdated article — and reacting impulsively.

While both stars have since moved on — Bella is now engaged to producer Mark Emms and Charlie recently tied the knot with Brooke Sansone — this old flame has clearly left some serious scars.