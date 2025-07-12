Patralekhaa Opens Up About Embracing Motherhood, Says Rajkummar Rao Will Be ‘An Amazing Dad’ Read Here!!!

Mom-to-be Patralekhaa opened up about the surreal experience of stepping into motherhood for the first time, sharing that she and Rajkummar Rao are already envisioning exciting travel adventures with their baby.

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, are basking in the happiness of stepping into parenthood. Earlier this week, the couple announced their pregnancy, and the mom-to-be is already eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead as they prepare to welcome their little one. As the countdown to their first child begins, Patralekhaa recently shared insights into her journey through pregnancy and her experience with motherhood so far.

Patralekhaa Talks About ‘Two Babies’ on the Way

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Patralekhaa spoke candidly about her pregnancy, describing the experience as surreal and something that’s still sinking in. The Citylights actress admitted to feeling constantly exhausted and expressed her intention to slow down. Emphasizing the importance of her health and the baby’s well-being, she confirmed that she won’t be taking on any shooting commitments for the next six to seven months.

Although Patralekhaa isn’t shooting right now, work hasn’t taken a backseat entirely. The Phule actress shared that she and Rajkummar Rao have another ‘baby’ in the pipeline — the debut project from their own production house, which is set to premiere on Netflix. Speaking about this dream-come-true moment, Patralekhaa expressed:

“Well, we have another baby that’s going to come soon on Netflix. So, we are super excited about that. The poster for the project will drop very soon. It is really a piece of our heart and our hard work… Many years back, we had a dream of having our own production house, and now it is coming to reality… So, this is very special for us in many ways, personal and professional.”

Patralekhaa Shares Her Thoughts on Rajkummar Rao’s Future Role as a Father

Patralekhaa expressed her joy about embracing parenthood with her “perfect partner,” Rajkummar Rao. Reflecting on how she envisions him as a father, she recounted a recent trip they took to New Zealand. During the vacation, Rajkummar’s attentiveness and thoughtful care in even the tiniest moments reassured her that he would make a wonderful dad. In her words:

“With New Zealand, I felt that Raj is going to be an amazing dad. He really took care of me. In fact, he went out of his way to just figure out the food that I wanted to eat. He is a perfect partner, and that was reinforced during this trip.”

Patralekhaa further shared that they already have a trip planned for after the baby’s arrival. The soon-to-be parents are looking forward to exploring the southern region of New Zealand and ticking off more adventure activities from their list — including thrilling experiences like bungee jumping. She was quoted as saying: “We are thinking that once the baby is here, we must do a trip to the southern part of New Zealand because we didn’t cover that. That’s something that’s on our bucket list now. Perhaps we can do some bungee jumping or something crazier with the baby.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao Share the Joyful News of Their First Pregnancy

After years of dating, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in a fairytale ceremony on November 15, 2021. On July 9, 2025, the couple shared the joyful news of their pregnancy with a heartwarming “baby on the way” post, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory wishes from across the film industry.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to embrace fatherhood, is riding high on the success of his latest release Maalik. The film hit theatres on July 11, 2025, and has been garnering rave reviews, with many critics calling it a landmark in his acting journey and arguably the best performance of his career.