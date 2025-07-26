Ishaan Khatter Shares Wish To Work With Alia Bhatt, Recalls First Theatre Experience At Age One: Here What He Said!

Ishaan Khatter is steadily establishing his own space in the film industry by striking a fine balance between commercial blockbusters and offbeat, performance-driven roles. His career choices reflect a deliberate effort to experiment with diverse genres while still appealing to a wide audience.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is steadily carving a niche for himself in the industry by balancing mainstream projects with offbeat roles. In an exclusive chat with Zoom, the Phone Bhoot star shared his dream collaborators, expressing admiration for acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actress Alia Bhatt. He also fondly recalled his very first trip to a movie theater at just one year old, a moment he believes may have sparked his lifelong love for cinema.

While talking about the filmmakers he hopes to work with, Ishaan said: “There are numerous directors that come to mind. We have Zoya Akhtar, who has created some groundbreaking works. There are countless individuals I would be thrilled to work alongside.”

He went on to express his admiration for Alia Bhatt, commending her choices as an actress. Ishaan remarked: “I would be eager to collaborate with Alia Bhatt. She possesses an extraordinary talent. She has taken on various unique roles throughout her career, and it would be exciting to discover the right project for us to work on together. The possibilities are endless, as Mr. Go says. Let’s put it that way.”

Ishaan fondly reminisced about a delightful childhood moment from his toddler years. “I was just one year old when my brother and mother brought me to the cinema, and I was apparently captivated by the screen, watching in silence. That was the moment I caught my keeda,” he shared with a grin. On the professional front, Ishaan was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The makers have confirmed a sequel, though the release date remains undisclosed.