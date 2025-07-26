‘Please Take My Audition’: Radhika Madan Reveals How She Fought Her Way Into Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan isn’t one to back down from a challenge — not even when the role she wanted was already taken. In a candid conversation with Farah Khan on her latest cooking vlog, the actor opened up about how her sheer persistence earned her a part in Angrezi Medium opposite the late Irrfan Khan.

Recalling her audition journey, Radhika said, “They had already finalised someone else, but I just went there and kept pestering them — ‘Please take my audition!’ I literally irritated them into giving me a chance.” She laughed, sharing that director Homi Adajania initially hesitated because they were looking for a 17-year-old. “But I was adamant. Homi finally gave in and said, ‘Fine, take her audition!’” she said.

Despite finally getting a foot in the door, Radhika admitted she had little hope. “It was the year of star kids,” she recalled, suggesting the odds weren’t in her favour.

Farah Khan, always one to add spice, cheekily asked if a star kid was the original pick. While Radhika diplomatically claimed she didn’t know, Farah quipped, “People say star kids don’t let outsiders work — but actually you’re the one snatching roles!” The two shared a laugh over the joke.

Radhika, who made her acting debut on TV with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, has since carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Her critically acclaimed performances in Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Angrezi Medium have made her a rising star to watch.

What’s next for Radhika?

The actor is gearing up for Rumi Ki Sharafat, co-starring Sharib Hashmi and Nishank Verma, a Maddock Films-backed comedy. She also has Happy Teacher’s Day, a social thriller featuring Nimrat Kaur.