Modern Family Star Sofía Vergara Undergoes Second Knee Surgery, Shares Update With Fans

Sofía Vergara is back in recovery mode — and she’s doing it with her signature humour intact. The Colombian-American actor, best known for her role in Modern Family, revealed on Instagram that she has undergone her second knee surgery in just over a year.

On Friday, the 53-year-old star shared two photos from her hospital visit. In the first, she’s seen smiling in a hospital gown; in the second, her leg is strapped in a bulky grey knee brace with a bandage covering the operated area. “It’s done! Round 2 ❤️ #knee,” she wrote in the caption, keeping the mood light despite the circumstance.

While Sofía didn’t share the exact details of the procedure, this marks her second operation on the same knee — the first one having taken place in April 2024. At the time, she credited then-boyfriend Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, for being by her side post-surgery. “If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night… ! Luv u,” she cheekily wrote alongside a photo of Justin in scrubs.

The couple, who were together for over a year, parted ways in January this year.

In true Sofia fashion, the actor returned to social media after her latest surgery to share a hilarious post featuring a get-well gift from America’s Got Talent co-judge Howie Mandel — a motorised pogo stick, poking fun at her recovery struggles.

Sofia has long been open about her health journey. On World Cancer Day in 2022, she revealed she had battled thyroid cancer at age 28. “It was just a routine checkup… but the doctors found a lump in my throat,” she shared, reflecting on how the diagnosis changed her life