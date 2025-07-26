Maalik Star Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Breaking Typecasting Barriers: The Only Method To Escape This Cycle Is… Read Here!

Manushi Chhillar recently opened up about the issue of typecasting, a common challenge that many actors encounter after delivering their first few successful performances.

Speaking about the subject during an interaction with Zoom, the Maalik actress explained how actors often get confined to similar roles, limiting their ability to explore diverse characters and genres. She highlighted that this trend can hinder artistic growth and prevent audiences from seeing the true range of an actor’s talent.

Manushi Chhillar, who recently appeared in the action-thriller Maalik, opened up about a common challenge faced by many actors in the film industry, being typecast into specific roles. After making her debut with Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi found herself repeatedly offering action-oriented characters, which created a certain stereotype around her image. Acknowledging the limitations this brings to her artistic growth, she expressed her determination to move beyond such restrictive labels.

Manushi emphasised that she is now actively exploring diverse roles and genres, aiming to showcase her versatility and establish herself as an actor capable of handling a wide spectrum of characters, rather than being confined to a single category.

In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, the actress opened up about her experiences in the industry, particularly addressing the issue of being typecast. She delved into the nuances of this phenomenon, explaining that while being typecast can offer certain advantages, such as consistent roles and a sense of security—it also comes with its own set of challenges. Sharing her personal perspective, she emphasized how this dual nature of typecasting often puts actors in a complex position, balancing familiarity with the desire for creative growth. She expressed:

“Typecasting is a reality that every actor inevitably confronts at some stage, particularly following a breakout performance. I view it as both a form of praise and a hurdle; it signifies that you portrayed something so convincingly that audiences link you to it.”

Manushi highlighted the importance of working with filmmakers who are imaginative and willing to take risks with casting. She feels that collaborating with such directors not only helps break free from typecasting but also brings a fresh energy to the film. She mentioned: “However, I also think that genuine artistry is rooted in adaptability. To prevent being confined, one must actively pursue roles that challenge them. The only way to break free from this cycle is to work with directors who possess a distinct vision and are willing to reimagine casting. After all, directors are the creative minds behind the films.”

With Maalik, Manushi set out to showcase a new dimension of her acting skills. Blending high-octane action with deep emotional layers, the film gave her a chance to push her boundaries and step into a more nuanced role. She played a pivotal character connected to Rajkummar Rao’s role in the story. The movie hit theaters on July 11.