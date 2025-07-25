Tara Sutaria Gave A Flying Kiss To Her Rumoured BF Veer Pahariya Sitting In The Front Row At Fashion Walk!

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is once again in the news after she was seen with ‘Sky Force’ actor Veer Pahariya for the past several days. According to some of the media reports, the two are dating. Now, a new video of her is going viral on the internet, in which Tara is seen giving a flying kiss to her rumored boyfriend Veer while walking the ramp, who was present there to support the actress. After this, the gossip of their affair has intensified.

Let us tell you that Veer Paharia’s name has been linked with Sara Ali Khan earlier, while Tara Sutaria dated Aadar Jain. But Aadar got married to Tara’s best friend, Kiara, and the love life of both has come to an end and fans are claiming that they have started a new chapter again. 29-year-old Tara Sutaria walked the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi. During this, she gave a flying kiss to Veer.

Fans are saying that Tara has expressed her love in this way. In the viral video, it can be seen that Tara is walking on the ramp with a strapless gown and fancy jewelry. She is smiling, and Veer, sitting in the front row, was seen encouraging his rumored girlfriend. During the walk, Tara created a moment that the fans were overjoyed to see it.

A day before this, Tara and Veer were seen together at the airport. That means they left together to come to Delhi. The rumor of Tara and Veer’s dating first surfaced when they were seen walking the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week two months ago. Reportedly, after this project, the conversation between the two started, and soon both of them fell in love.