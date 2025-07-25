Sara Ali Khan Didn’t Let Her Moment Spoil, Glued Her Broken Heels On The Red Carpet of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen Premiere

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, as always, came as a support system for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara had a lot of fun on the red carpet at the premiere of Ibrahim’s new film ‘Sarzameen’. Looking beautiful as always in an all-black co-ord set, Sara was posing for the cameras when suddenly one of her heels slipped and broke. For many, this would have been a huge disaster, but not for Sara.

Sara calmly stepped aside to fix the heel, instead of panicking or getting embarrassed. Sara Ali Khan quietly stepped aside with the help of a woman nearby. She did not let this moment spoil her evening or become a distraction for the people present there. Sara went back and used glue to reattach her broken sandal. She then also had a fun conversation with the paparazzi who came there to take her pictures.

Later, Sara was seen posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the red carpet. She added a tadka of glamour to the event by smiling, posing, and supporting her brother’s new film. It was an evening of pride and emotion for the Khan family. While all eyes were on Ibrahim, Sara’s presence added glamour to this happy event for the family.

Directed by Kayoj Irani, ‘Sarzameen’ stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kajol in lead roles, and the film will stream on OTT from July 25. According to some of the media reports about the film so far, the film is the story of a father who refuses to bow down to threats and the story of a son who becomes a martyr for the country. There are many secrets hidden in it.