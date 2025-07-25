Always Late, Chainsmoker… But Great On Camera’: Old Video About Ahaan Panday Resurfaces Amid Saiyaara Success

Actor Ahaan Panday, who is currently basking in the success of Saiyaara, has become a hot topic online — not just for his on-screen charm, but also for his early acting days. The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, released on July 18, 2025, and is winning hearts. With an impressive IMDb rating of 7.7 and solid box office earnings, Saiyaara has officially marked Ahaan’s arrival in Bollywood.

But a throwback video now doing the rounds has added a quirky twist to his rising stardom.

Viral video shows YouTuber recalling Ahaan’s acting school behaviour

In the now-viral clip, YouTuber Nikhil Pandey shared a memory from an acting workshop where Ahaan was also a participant. While speaking on Reddit, Nikhil said, “Ahaan Panday… he was there. Always late, a chain smoker. A 21-year-old kid trying to become an actor. Honestly, I wanted to hate him—he had that star kid vibe, kinda douchey. But man, the guy was great on camera.”

Despite the jabs, Nikhil gave Ahaan credit for delivering a powerful performance during one particularly intense exercise. “He had this gay love scene where one lover had to give the other HIV medication. It was dark and emotional. I was glad I didn’t get that one. But he just nailed it. Straight up made out with the guy, didn’t even tell him in advance — they both just went for it. That’s commitment,” he added.

From backstage to big screen: Ahaan’s evolving career

While Ahaan is now known for his leading role in Saiyaara, he started out working behind the scenes. According to IMDb, he served as an assistant director on Rock On 2 (2016) and later worked on Netflix’s series The Railway Men. His transition from crew member to hero has now become a talking point, especially with older peers sharing anecdotes that reveal both his struggles and talent.

As Saiyaara continues its successful run, fans are eager to see what Ahaan signs next.