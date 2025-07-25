Ed Sheeran Shares Behind-The-Scenes Of Jiaganj Visit, Calls Arijit Singh Collab ‘Pilgrimage Of Music’

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently took fans down memory lane as he dropped an unseen video from his trip to India, particularly from his visit to Arijit Singh’s hometown—Jiaganj Azimganj in West Bengal. In an Instagram post, Ed also penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on what he called “one of the most amazing days” of his musical career.

The video shows Ed singing parts of his latest single Sapphire in Hindi, with Arijit Singh smiling behind him. Arijit then took the mic and sang the song in his signature soulful voice, as Ed flashed a cheerful thumbs-up. The duo shared warm moments while Ed explored the town, soaked in its local flavours, and immersed himself in Indian music and culture.

From boat rides to sitar lessons and prayer by the river

Ed revealed that he spent just 24 hours in Jiaganj, but the experience was deeply transformative. “After a five-and-a-half-hour drive, we arrived and Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. Talked, ate, drank coffee,” Ed wrote. He even rode pillion on Arijit’s scooter, calling it a “pilgrimage of music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The highlight of the trip, however, was their time in the studio where Arijit taught him how to sing in Punjabi and play the sitar. They wrapped the night with prayer by the riverside and musical conversations that left Ed Sheeran in awe.

Calls Arijit’s voice his daughters’ morning playlist

Calling Arijit’s rendition of Sapphire his favourite, Ed added that he plays it every morning for his daughters. “I love Arijit’s voice, tone, flow and rhythm,” he said, thanking the Indian singer for his time, grace and talent.

Ed’s track Sapphire featuring Arijit Singh is now streaming on all platforms.