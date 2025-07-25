Why Ullu’s ‘House Arrest’ Triggered A Ban On 25 OTT Platforms

The Indian government’s recent crackdown on over two dozen OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Hulchul, has sparked a nationwide debate over censorship and content boundaries. Among the cited reasons for this sweeping ban was Ullu’s controversial reality show House Arrest, hosted by actor Ajaz Khan.

House Arrest, described as a captivity-based show, drew intense backlash earlier this year when clips surfaced showing the host engaging in uncomfortable and arguably exploitative behavior with contestants. In one viral episode, Khan asked a female contestant about her preferred sex positions. When she expressed her lack of knowledge, he went on to ask two others to demonstrate them on camera. The clip was widely shared across social media, prompting outrage from users and rights bodies alike.

In another segment, a “challenge” was given to female participants asking them to remove their undergarments from beneath their clothes — while the camera rolled. This footage not only drew condemnation from viewers but also led to direct action from authorities.

Both Ajaz Khan and Ullu’s founder Vibhu Agarwal were summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW), which deemed the content degrading and exploitative. The NCW questioned the ethical boundaries of the show and the platform’s lack of content regulation.

Amid rising public outrage, an X (formerly Twitter) user directly tagged Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling House Arrest “disgusting” and “beyond the definition of vulgar”. The post read, “The host Ajaz Khan is crossing boundaries. It’s the cheapest copy of Bigg Boss. The reels of this show are viral. Please ban this show ASAP.”

The ministry responded swiftly. On Friday, it issued an official ban on 25 OTT platforms, citing content that was “pornographic in nature”. According to government officials, such content had the potential to harm public morality and exploit vulnerable audiences under the guise of entertainment.

While some hail the move as a necessary step to ensure digital responsibility, others worry it may set a precedent for overregulation. Nonetheless, House Arrest stands out as a prime example of the kind of controversial programming that pushed the government to act.