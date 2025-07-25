Akshay Kumar Backed Out Of Film With Priyanka Chopra After Twinkle Got Wind Of Affair Rumours: Deets Inside!!!

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently addressed the long-standing rumours about Akshay Kumar’s alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra, which reportedly came to Twinkle Khanna’s attention, leading to Akshay distancing himself from the actress.

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, has consistently charmed audiences with his performances. Beyond his on-screen persona, he is admired as a devoted father and a loving husband to Twinkle Khanna. However, despite his image, Akshay has often found himself in controversies, one of the most talked-about being his rumoured link-up with Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar shared the screen in three successful films and were set to collaborate again in Barsaat. In fact, one song had already been filmed when Akshay abruptly exited the project, reportedly due to his alleged affair with the actress. Recently, director Suneel Darshan addressed the issue, calling Akshay’s decision to leave the film “unethical.”

Suneel Darshan, in an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, revealed that a beautiful song featuring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar had already been filmed for the movie. Shortly after, the director was invited to Akshay’s set as they were about to begin the final schedule, during which the entire film was to be completed.

However, Akshay informed Suneel that unforeseen issues had arisen, including some personal challenges, which were beyond his control. He candidly told the director that only one of them, either he or Priyanka, could continue with the film. Suneel recalled this moment, saying:

“When it was time to get back for the final schedule, during which the entire movie had to be made, I was called by Akshay to his set. Seldom was I called to his sets, so I was surprised. He informed me that there were some issues that were uncontrollable, and there were some repercussions on his personal life. He requested me to make a decision on how to move further. I can’t remember the exact words, but it was about having either him or Priyanka in the movie.”

During the interview, Suneel Darshan clarified that Akshay Kumar’s exit wasn’t because he refused to work with Priyanka Chopra. Instead, rumours about a certain matter reached Twinkle Khanna, which led to Akshay stepping away from the project. Suneel revealed that after keeping him waiting for 18 months, Akshay finally informed him that he couldn’t be part of the film. To make amends, Akshay even offered to work on the next project with him. However, Suneel admitted that the entire situation left him completely shocked. In his words:

“It’s not about him not wanting to work with Priyanka Chopra. Circumstances had reached a point… The public, the media did mention a relationship, which the wife got to know of. But suddenly, after making me wait for 18 months, to say that I can’t be a part of the film, I was shocked.”

Suneel revealed he approached Akshay during his flop phase, and their hit film Jaanwar led Akshay to promise 100 films with him, though they only did seven before their chemistry faded. They haven’t met in 20 years. He added that Bobby Deol replaced Akshay in Barsaat, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, who never imposed unethical demands.