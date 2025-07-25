Tara Sutaria ‘Can’t Talk About’ Her Rumoured Relationship With Veer Pahariya, Says, ‘I Am Sorry..’ Deets Inside!!!

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been making headlines over their rumoured relationship, but in a recent interaction, the actress chose to stay tight-lipped on the matter.

Tara Sutaria started her journey as a singer on Disney India’s Big Bada Boom in 2010. Soon after, she transitioned to acting with the 2012 sitcom The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, the Indian adaptation of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Tara quickly became one of the beloved Indian Disney stars, winning over young audiences. While her career has been nothing short of successful, her love life tells a different story. Has she finally met ‘the one’? The actress, however, chose to stay tight-lipped on the matter.

Tara Sutaria Steers Clear of Questions on Rumoured Relationship with Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been in the spotlight for months over their rumored relationship. Frequently seen together and engaging on each other’s social media posts, the duo has fueled ongoing speculation. However, both have stayed tight-lipped about the buzz. Recently, during a media interaction, the Student of the Year 2 actress firmly declined to respond to any questions regarding the rumours.

On July 24, 2025, Tara graced the runway for ROSE ROOM by Isha Jajodia on day two of Hyundai India Couture Week in Delhi, where she was spotted blowing a flying kiss toward Veer Pahariya. Later, when news agency ANI asked if she was dating the Sky Force actor, she responded: “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to talk about that at the moment.”

Tara Sutaria Stuns Veer Pahariya With Her Ethereal Look at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025

Tara Sutaria, known for her charming smile and delightful personality, often wins hearts online. However, a recent video from ROSE ROOM by Isha Jajodia on day two of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 went viral for an unexpected reason. While walking the ramp as the showstopper, Tara playfully blew a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seated in the front row. The sweet gesture instantly set the internet abuzz, leaving fans speculating about a possible romance between the two.

Tara stunned in a pristine white off-shoulder gown featuring a corset-style bodice, delicate embroidery, and sheer detailing. Her dreamy look captivated everyone, but Veer seemed especially spellbound by her beauty on the ramp. Interestingly, the two were also spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport in matching white-toned outfits, adding more fuel to the dating rumours.

Veer Pahariya Drops a Comment on Tara Sutaria’s Latest Instagram Post

Recently, Tara Sutaria shared an Instagram post featuring singer AP Dhillon from her latest music video, Thodi Si Daru. In the pictures, she stunned in a shimmering golden halter-neck mini dress while posing alongside AP Dhillon. Reacting to the post, Veer Pahariya dropped a comment: “My”, to which Tara Sutaria replied, “@veerpahariya Mine”. This generated a lot of buzz, and fans are convinced that the two are officially dating.