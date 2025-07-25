‘Trophy Wife In Palace Of Strangers’: Filmmaker On Karisma Kapoor’s Doomed Marriage

Karisma Kapoor’s troubled marriage with late businessman Sunjay Kapur has long been a subject of silent curiosity, with few details ever publicly discussed. Now, filmmaker Suneel Darshan—who has worked closely with the actress—has shed some light on her decision to marry Sunjay, calling it a sudden turn in her life.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Darshan was asked whether he had spoken to Karisma after Sunjay’s recent passing. While not revealing direct conversations, he did admit he was aware of her struggles from the very beginning. “Some things need to be buried,” he said, hinting at the emotional turmoil Karisma faced in her marriage.

Darshan further revealed that her break-up with Abhishek Bachchan may have pushed her into taking an impulsive step. “It was an abrupt decision. One didn’t know what it was… she was never seen as a couple with Sanjay before,” he remarked. The director hinted that the marriage seemed more like an emotional reaction than a planned relationship.

He also shared that Karisma had envisioned a peaceful domestic life and wanted to settle down away from the film world. Despite her fame and legacy, she remained grounded, and that, Darshan said, made her stand apart. However, her new life in Delhi felt alien to her.

“She ended up in a world that wasn’t hers,” he said, subtly agreeing when asked if Karisma was treated as a trophy wife. “She was in a palatial house with endless cars, but that was not her.”

Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 and had two children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Sunjay Kapur recently passed away in the UK, reportedly after suffering a heart attack while playing polo.