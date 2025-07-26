‘Swamped With Interviews, Not Keeping Well’: Tanushree Dutta Pleads For Patience Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who has kept a low profile in recent years, has now found herself overwhelmed by media attention after raising alarming concerns about her safety. In a candid Instagram Story, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor shared that she is physically unwell and mentally drained, and urged the media to give her space and time to respond properly.

“I’m swamped with interviews and haven’t been keeping well either,” she wrote. “I’ve lived a slow, low-key sadhana lifestyle the last few years. I’m trying the best I can. Please bear with me. I’ll talk to everyone slowly, slowly.”

She also mentioned how the increased media engagement had disrupted a recent religious ceremony she intended to attend. “Pooja was over by the time I was able to finish my interview and sit at the temple,” she added.

This plea for patience comes in the wake of a disturbing video Tanushree posted earlier this week, where she alleged harassment inside her own home. “Guys, I’m being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops… I’m not well. I’ve been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated,” she said, adding that she plans to visit the police station soon.

In a recent interview with News18, she made even more serious claims, saying, “The Bollywood mafia gang is huge, and like Sushant, my life is also in danger. There is an attempt to kill me too.”

Tanushree also shared concerns over planted house help and strange disturbances around her home that have affected her mental peace.

The actor had first come into the limelight during the 2018 #MeToo movement in India, when she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. Since then, she has alleged repeated harassment and threats to her safety.