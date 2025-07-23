‘He Asked Me To Remove My Rob And Sit In Short Clothes’, Tanushree Dutta Revealed Her Bad Experience of Working With Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree Dutta, who came into limelight with the film ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, shared her bad experience of working with ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri. She had told in an old interview that the director did not let her sit in the van despite wearing short clothes. Not only this, he also shouted at her when she reached the shooting five minutes late and was asked to wait for the whole day for her scene.

Let us tell you that actress Tanushree Dutta worked with Vivek Agnihotri in the 2005 film ‘Chocolate’. She shared her experience in a conversation and said, ‘One day when I reached the set five minutes late, he shouted at me and called me unprofessional. Sometimes I used to come on the set when the lights were not even lit. Some sets were not ready. Meaning whatever set-up is there, nothing is ready.’

Tanushree Dutta said, ‘But one day I came a little late. Five minutes, exactly five minutes, and he was on the set, just to see if I had come or not.’ She told how the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable on the set. Tanushree had told, ‘When actors are not shooting, they rest in the van. Especially if you have given me such clothes, which are short clothes. If I used to sit wearing a robe sometimes, he would say, no, the shot is about to come so take it off. He used to make me sit in front of the entire unit in a short skirt.’

Vivek had given his side on Tanushree’s allegations in a conversation and had said, ‘It is such a thing in the film industry that there is a lot of pressure on actors and actresses to be successful. When you are not successful, you get frustrated many times that you do not even know what your mental state is. You cannot stay in that circle.’ He further said that he prefers to forgive people in such cases and does not pay attention to what they say.