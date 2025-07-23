‘I Am Being Harassed In My Own House, I Have Called Police’, Tanushree Dutta Shared A Video of Her Harassment On Social Media

A shocking video of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has surfaced on the internet in which she is crying bitterly. Tanushree is telling that she is being harassed in her own house and finally, out of frustration, she had to call the police today. Sharing the video on social media, the actress has written in the caption, ‘I am fed up with this harassment. All this has been going on since 2018 #metoo and today, fed up, I called the police. Please someone help me, do something before it is too late.’

In the viral video, Tanushree is saying, ‘Friends, I am being harassed in my own house. I am being harassed in my own house. I have just called the police. Out of frustration, I called the police and the police came. They asked me to come to the police station and file a proper complaint. I may go tomorrow or day after, I am not feeling well. I have been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated.’

The actress further said, ‘I am not able to do any work, my house is completely messed up. I cannot even keep a maid because I had a bad experience with her, so I have to do all the work myself. People come outside my door, I am being harassed in my own house, please someone help me. In the year 2018, Tanushree Dutta filed a case against Nana Patekar.In 2008, Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of the film ‘Horn OK Please’.

In October 2018, Tanushree filed an FIR against Nana Patekar at Oshiwara Police Station. After this case, one by one many names came out from the industry who told the story of harassment with the hashtag ‘MeToo’. It was named ‘MeToo’ movement. Recently in March this year, some reports came out which said that the Mumbai court acquitted Nana Patekar of all the charges in the MeToo case. It was also said that the Mumbai court’s decision came in this 7-year-old case and the judge closed the case.