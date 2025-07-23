Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bad Girl’ Teaser Removed From YouTube For Showing Things In Sexual Manner By Madras High Court

The Madras High Court considered the teaser of the Tamil film ‘Bad Girl’ as ‘obscene and objectionable’ and directed it to be removed from YouTube, after which it is no longer available to Indian viewers. Writer-director Varsha Bharat’s film is produced by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap. The court directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to remove the teaser of the film ‘Bad Girl’ from YouTube.

The court found that the content of this film shows exploitation of children and shows them in a ‘sexual’ manner. After watching the content of the teaser, Justice P. Dhanbal said in clear words that it can have a bad effect on the minds of teenage children, because it has been posted on the Internet and they will be able to see it easily.

‘Bad Girl’ is set to release in theaters on 5 September 2025 this year. The film is the story of a girl Ramya, who is looking for a dream boy for herself in her journey through high school and college. The Madras High Court made it clear in its directive that it is the duty of the state to protect children, because their minds can be spoiled by watching this content. Therefore, it has to be removed.

The court further said, ‘Anyone can see the pictures and videos on YouTube and there is no restriction on children to watch them. If children see the content of the video, then their mental balance will definitely deteriorate. It is the duty of the state to protect children in every way. It is the social responsibility of every citizen to protect children. Without social responsibility, these obscene pictures have been uploaded on social media.’