‘We Live In India, We Have To Buy A Gun’, Richa Chadha Opened Up On Her Insecurities of Being A Mother of A Daughter

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha married ‘Mirzapur’s Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal after dating for quite some time and then gave birth to a daughter. Now the actress has revealed that she was scared when she became a mother. During a recent conversation, she also told that when she came to know that she was pregnant, she felt that now her life would end. She was worried about security. She said that we live in India, so we have to buy a gun.

Actress Richa Chadha recalled the moment during a conversation with one of the media houses, when she came to know that she was pregnant. She told, ‘I was a little scared. I was thinking that climate change is happening. People are being killed, many things are going bad in the world. Will it be right to have a child?’

Richa Chadha further said, ‘When you are completely super independent, things change a bit. Because you have to be a little responsible for the person. At least for the first 6 months, just providing food for the child is a big responsibility. My initial response was fear. I was thinking, Oh God, is my life over?’ Richa Chadha told that she became very conscious as a mother. Especially when she came to know that she was going to have a daughter.

During the interaction, talking about her insecurities, the actress told, ‘I thought we live in India, I will have to buy a gun. Then later I thought no, we will see. For now we will make her strong like us.’ Let us tell you that the couple got married in 2020 and gave a reception in 2022. Then in 2024, she gave birth to a daughter, who turned one year old on July 16.