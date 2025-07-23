‘It Would Have Been More Fun If We Had Done It Together’, Sanjay Dutt Congratulated Son of Sardar 2 Team

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s film ‘Son of Sardar 2’ was earlier scheduled to release on 25 July. At the same time, due to ‘Saiyaara’, its release was postponed, now it will be released in theaters on August 1. Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt was seen in its first part, who has now been replaced by Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. When the second trailer of the film was released, Baba reacted and mentioned his absence from the film.

Actor Sanjay Dutt congratulated Ajay Devgn for the film ‘Son of Sardar 2’ and wrote Dil Ki Baat while sharing the post on social media. Along with this, he also shared the trailer of the film. Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, ‘Congratulations Raju for Son of Sardar 2, it would have been more fun if we had done it together.’

In the comment of this post, Ajay again wrote, ‘Thank you Sanju.’ At the same time, it was written from the handle of Devgn Films, ‘Oh Billu paaji. Kadi Hans Bhi Diya Karo.’ Actually, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn were seen against each other in ‘Son of Sardar’. This film was released in theaters in the year 2012. Sanjay Dutt played the character of Balwinder Singh Sandhu i.e. Billu in it.

At the same time, Ajay Devgn played the role of Jaswinder Singh Randhawa i.e. Jassi. There was an old family enmity between the two in the story. Now in its sequel also, Ajay Devgn will be seen repeating his same role, but Sanjay Dutt has been replaced by Ravi Kishan this time for some unknown reasons. Recently, the makers have released the second trailer of ‘Son of Sardar 2’, which starts with the marriage of Jassi, who marries Dimple i.e. Neeru Bajwa.