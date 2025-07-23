Uorfi Javed Makes Fun of Her Swollen Face In The Video Shared By Her On The Internet, Her Sister Asks, ‘Can You Say Anything?

Social Media influencer Uorfi Javed recently shared a video in which her lips were completely swollen. It was later revealed that the actress has got lip fillers removed, due to which she has become like this. Now Uorfi has shared another video on her Instagram account, in which her lips are completely swollen. The funny thing is that in this new video, Uorfi is seen making fun of her own condition. Seeing this video of Uorfi, users also could not stop laughing.



In the shared video, Uorfi Javed is also being teased by her sister. She is seen asking Uorfi in the video, ‘Are you able to say anything?’ In response, Uorfi says yes. There are many reactions from users on this video. However, fans are saddened and they are praying for Uorfi’s speedy recovery. Sharing the video, Uorfi Javed has written, ‘My boyfriend said that I puff up my mouth on every little thing. It is true.’

Seeing the video, a user wrote, ‘Shinchan’s sister.’ One user wrote, ‘Yaar, I just need this kind of confidence.’ A user commented, ‘Get well soon, you are an icon.’ Uorfi Javed posted this post on her Instagram account in which the story of swollen lips was told. Uorfi had told that her lip fillers were applied incorrectly, which she has got removed. Uorfi also said that she will not get lip fillers done again and will follow the natural method.

In the viral video, Uorfi Javed also recorded the process of getting lip fillers removed. Due to this, her face and lips were swollen. Let us tell you that Uorfi has always been in the discussiosn for her weird dress style and fashion sense. She shares the pictures of her creativity and designing on her Instgram handle and fans are also amazed to see her style and shower love on her creativity.