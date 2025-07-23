Ravi Kishan Talks About His Trauma And Torture Faced In Childhood And Beaten By His Father Daily

Ravi Kishan needs no introduction today, from being a superstar of Bhojpuri cinema to ruling Bollywood, he is being discussed everywhere. After impressing everyone in ‘Laapta Ladies’, he will now be seen with Ajay Devgn in ‘Son of Sardar 2’. But do you know that his childhood was full of trauma and torture, about which Ravi Kishan talked in a recent podcast. Ravi Kishan told that his father used to beat him daily so much that his mother gave him 500 rupees and drove him out of the house.

Ravi Kishan

According to Ravi Kishan, his mother had told him to run away, she would kill him. He said in a podcast, “I was trying to prove to my father that I deserve love. He thought that I was worthless. I wanted to prove that I am not like that.” According to Ravi Kishan, his father was a priest and was very quick-witted. Ravi Kishan said, ‘I once asked him why do you pray so much? Even now you are in torn clothes and the bicycle is also broken. He got angry at this and beat me a lot.’

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan further told that his father used to beat him daily. According to the actor, his father never talked to him nor pampered him, so he felt that perhaps beating was his way of expressing love and talking. Ravi Kishan’s father was against him becoming an actor. He felt that it was against his image. Ravi Kishan told that he used to take part in plays held in the village. If he played the role of Mata Sita, he would wear his mother’s saree.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan said, ‘He got furious after seeing me in a saree. He said to me, ‘Have you gone mad? Do you want to become a dancer? He wanted me to do farming and sell milk.’ Tired of his father’s anger, Ravi Kishan was forced to leave home one day. Ravi Kishan said, ‘One day my father beat me so much that I had to run away. That day my mother gave me 500 rupees and told me to go or else they will kill me today.’