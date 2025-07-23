Aneet Padda’s 3 Years Old Advertisement With Munjya Fame Abhay Verma Going Viral On The Internet

‘Saiyaara’ has made Aneet Padda the new ‘national crush’. Whoever has seen this film, is not tired of praising her beauty and searching her on social media. People are crying bitterly after seeing Aneet Padda in the role of Vaani in the recently released film. Meanwhile, a three-year-old advertisement of Aneet is going viral on the internet in which she is seen with ‘Munjya’ fame Abhay Verma.

In the viral video, netizens are surprised to see that Aneet Padda is actually the same person who once became famous as ‘Paytm girl’ and sometimes as ‘Nescafe girl’. Let us tell you that Aneet Padda and Abhay Verma had done an advertisement for a chocolate brand together. In this, both are in a music class and are seen having a lot of fun. Seeing this advertisement, fans also found Aneet’s Paytm and Nescafe advertisement and started reacting.

A user has written on X, ‘I always wondered where that cute girl from Paytm went. And she turned out to be in ‘Saiyaara’.’ Another comment is, ‘You were the Paytm girl, Nescafe girl and did the coolest OTT show. And now a 3-film deal with Yash Raj Films. You did a great job.’ Although the film ‘Saiyaara’ is Aneet’s debut film as a heroine, but before that she appeared in Kajol starrer ‘Salaam Venky’ in the year 2022.

Then in 2024 she appeared in the web series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’. Pooja Bhatt and Raima Sen were also with her in this. Let us tell you that Aneet Padda is also a singer and released her first song ‘Masoom’ in 2024 itself. Talking about Aniee Padda’s personal life, she is from a middle class family of Amritsar and started modeling since her college days.