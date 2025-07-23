‘Everyone’s A Reviewer Now’: Vaani Kapoor On Facing Criticism In Age Of Social Media

With Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor is stepping into new, uncharted territory — and she’s not looking back. Known for her bubbly, glamorous roles in films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre, Vaani now plunges into a gritty, introspective space with the investigative thriller created by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran. The Netflix series, set to premiere on July 25, blends mythology with mystery and asks big questions about belief, consequence, and identity.

Speaking to India Today, Vaani opened up about why she chose this project as her digital debut. “I was intrigued. I was excited. I was happy that someone could see me in a role like this,” she said, adding that Mandala Murders isn’t just another crime drama — “it leaves you thinking about your belief system, the choices you make, and the consequences that follow.”

On whether the role challenged her in unexpected ways, she admitted that the experience forced her to confront her own limits. When asked about dealing with criticism in the era of social media, Vaani remained grounded. “If it’s constructive, I value it a lot. But not everyone will give you a pat on the back — and that’s okay. People are paying for a subscription; they have a right to be honest. But if it’s not constructive, I scroll past it.”

Vaani also spoke about the emotional toll of online trolling. “It’s exhausting. And I feel bad not just for myself, but for others too. Everyone’s fighting their own battles — anxiety, depression, self-doubt — yet we still tear each other down.”

Reflecting on her journey, Vaani acknowledged there have been missed opportunities. “Sometimes I wonder why a filmmaker didn’t see me for a certain role. But I’ve learnt to let go. If I deserve it, it’ll come to me. Maybe I’ll take longer, but I’m not stuck. I’m moving.”

With Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor seems not just to be moving — but evolving.