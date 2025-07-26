Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Border 2 Shoot With Laddus, Laughter, Love For The Crew

Diljit Dosanjh knows how to end things on a sweet note — quite literally. As he wrapped up his shoot for the much-anticipated war drama Border 2, the actor-singer marked the occasion by distributing laddus on set. His co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, along with kids and crew members, were all treated to the celebratory moment.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Diljit dropped a heartwarming video from the wrap-up celebration. The clip opens with him arriving on set holding a box of laddus. He first feeds one to Varun Dhawan before the two exchange a cheerful hug. He then offers laddus to Ahan Shetty, followed by a warm embrace. The background score features the iconic track Sandese Aate Hai from the original Border, adding an emotional punch to the moment.

What stole hearts was Diljit’s interaction with children on the set — he handed out sweets to them, prompting impromptu dance and giggles. The video closes with Diljit stepping into his car, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans and team members, all eager for selfies and goodbyes.

In the caption, Diljit confirmed his role in the film, writing, “BORDER 2 Shoot Finish”, and added in Punjabi that he plays war hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

The shoot wrap comes amid recent controversy surrounding Diljit’s collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The buzz had sparked speculation about his possible replacement in Border 2. However, Diljit quashed those rumours earlier this month by sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the set.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic. Also starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the film is expected to chronicle events from the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is slated for release in 2026.