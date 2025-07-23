Ahaan Panday’s Dream Debut In Saiyaara Draws Comparisons to Hrithik, Ranbir; Ameesha Patel Weighs In

Actor Ahaan Panday has made a thunderous entry into Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda. The film, which released to critical acclaim, is now riding high on box office success, collecting a massive ₹132.25 crore in just five days. Audiences are lauding Ahaan and Aneet for their heartfelt performances, and the film’s emotional storytelling and soulful music have struck a deep chord.

While Saiyaara continues to pull in crowds across theatres, praise is also pouring in from within the industry. Stars like Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan have publicly applauded the film and the newcomers’ performances.

Ameesha Patel, who had earlier praised Saiyaara on social media, recently responded to a fan’s question comparing Ahaan Panday to Bollywood heavyweights Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. While she didn’t draw direct parallels, she acknowledged that Ahaan has “a spark and charm that reminds you of the stars of the early 2000s,” and added that his future in the industry looks promising.

The buzz around Ahaan’s resemblance to Hrithik and Ranbir—both in screen presence and romantic charisma—has added another layer of intrigue to the film’s growing popularity. The film’s passionate fanbase has been sharing clips across platforms, particularly praising Ahaan’s emotional depth and chemistry with Aneet Padda.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells a modern love story that blends intense romance with lingering heartbreak. With a hit soundtrack and performances that feel refreshingly raw, the film has struck gold at the box office and cemented Ahaan’s arrival in the industry.